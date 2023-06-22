Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.18 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $9.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004600 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,946.31 or 0.99889816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38958694 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,252,565.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

