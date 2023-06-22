Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

