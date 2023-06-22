Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $193.57. The company had a trading volume of 191,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

