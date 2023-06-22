Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.23.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

