Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $246.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $265.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.