Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.