TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPIC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.92.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $451.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 765,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 422,584 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,576,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $4,754,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

