TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) Insider Andrew Vaughan Buys 9,022 Shares

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) insider Andrew Vaughan bought 9,022 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £24,990.94 ($31,978.17).

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRY stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 275.50 ($3.53). 426,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,056. The firm has a market capitalization of £874.30 million, a P/E ratio of -197.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303.45. TR Property Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.29).

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 9.85 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -1,056.34%.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Featured Stories

