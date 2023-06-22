Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,392 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

