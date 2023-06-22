Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

