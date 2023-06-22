Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.59 Million Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,420 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 1.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Blue Owl Capital worth $18,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 564.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $390.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,801.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

