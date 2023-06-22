Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

