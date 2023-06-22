Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,990 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $217.53 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

