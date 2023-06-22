Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

