Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Ralph Bartel Sells 7,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,493,436 shares in the company, valued at $69,389,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $211,725.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 78,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,008. The firm has a market cap of $142.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.