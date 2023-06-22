Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,152 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $53.78 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

