Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.52 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

