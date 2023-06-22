Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKFGet Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

See Also

