Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

About Travis Perkins

(Get Rating)

See Also

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.