Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.99) to GBX 1,200 ($15.36) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.
About Travis Perkins
