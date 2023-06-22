Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,597 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

