Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,372,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.54 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

