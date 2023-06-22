Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $45.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. China Renaissance raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,231 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.5 %

About Trip.com Group

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Rating

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.