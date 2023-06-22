Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.9% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.