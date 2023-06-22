Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Acquires 261,437 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 261,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.12 ($254,244.56).

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £308.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2,477.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Trustpilot Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51.85 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 129.40 ($1.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

