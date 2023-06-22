TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.79

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $6.06. TSR shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 3,647 shares changing hands.
TSR Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.84.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.
TSR Company Profile
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
