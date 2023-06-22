TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.79

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $6.06. TSR shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 3,647 shares changing hands.

TSR Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.84.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Institutional Trading of TSR

TSR Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

