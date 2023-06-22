Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $43.87 and last traded at $43.77, with a volume of 9322354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 101,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

