UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.52 and last traded at $224.52. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.96.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 124.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.
