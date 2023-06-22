UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.85

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 140326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
UniCredit Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.
UniCredit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3469 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.
