Uniswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64.83 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $64.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $4.73 or 0.00015836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00285908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.86306002 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 701 active market(s) with $64,953,284.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

