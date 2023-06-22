United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €13.26 ($14.41) and last traded at €13.00 ($14.13). Approximately 546,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.97 ($14.10).

UTDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($35.43) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.68.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

