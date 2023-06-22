United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

UPS traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.75. 1,026,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.