United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,988. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.