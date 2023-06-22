Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 438,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,723 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $157,766,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,052 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 36,939 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,023,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,019,841.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 309,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,349 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

