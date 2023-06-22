Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

