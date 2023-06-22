UNUS SED LEO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.64 or 0.00012241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $1.04 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00286073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,017,814 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,019,691.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.57975555 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $765,003.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

