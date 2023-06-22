UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00012186 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and approximately $1.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00286073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,017,814 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,019,691.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.57975555 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $765,003.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

