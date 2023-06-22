Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Up 1.3%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60). Approximately 1,036,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,125,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.58).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
The company has a market cap of £564.49 million, a PE ratio of 355.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.28.
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
