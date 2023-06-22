Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Trading Up 1.3%

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60). Approximately 1,036,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,125,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

Urban Logistics REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £564.49 million, a PE ratio of 355.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.28.

Urban Logistics REIT Increases Dividend

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

(Get Rating)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.