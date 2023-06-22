Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $20.81

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $20.20. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1,555 shares changing hands.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $789.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

