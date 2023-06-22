Utrust (UTK) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $36.23 million and $1.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

