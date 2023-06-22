VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307.14 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 307.14 ($3.93). 1,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.03).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 715 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 363.82. The stock has a market cap of £336.33 million, a P/E ratio of 715.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.
VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
