VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307.14 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 307.14 ($3.93). 1,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 715 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 330.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 363.82. The stock has a market cap of £336.33 million, a P/E ratio of 715.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

