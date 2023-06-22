Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $159.75. The stock had a trading volume of 250,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average of $154.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

