Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Oikos Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after buying an additional 355,174 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.97. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

