Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 2,848,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188,528. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

