Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

