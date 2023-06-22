Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $277.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

