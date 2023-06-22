Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

