Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Cut by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $203.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

