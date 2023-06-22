Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,788,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after purchasing an additional 331,950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $199.37. 41,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $203.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.