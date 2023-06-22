Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2023

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKGet Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.64. 55,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,604. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $236.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.44.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.