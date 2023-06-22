Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.79. 29,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.44. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $236.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.