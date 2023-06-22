Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.89. 18,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

